Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Has Recovered 11.73% So Far, But Another -362.65% Loss Is Possible.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.24, to imply a decrease of -0.92% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The OUST share’s 52-week high remains $14.99, putting it -362.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.86. The company has a valuation of $560.81M, with an average of 2.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

After registering a -0.92% downside in the last session, Ouster Inc. (OUST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.59 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.41%, and -7.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.69%. Short interest in Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) saw shorts transact 9.65 million shares and set a 4.76 days time to cover.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ouster Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Ouster Inc. insiders hold 38.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.07% of the shares at 59.04% float percentage. In total, 36.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tao Capital Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.25 million shares (or 6.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.63 million shares, or about 6.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $55.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ouster Inc. (OUST) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.19 million shares. This is just over 1.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.82 million, or 1.64% of the shares, all valued at about 20.62 million.