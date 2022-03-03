Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) Wednesdayâ€™s Performance: Up 23.33% From The Lows, Now What?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $1.50, to imply a decrease of -1.32% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The OEG shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $7.79, putting it -419.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $104.44M, with an average of 1.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OEG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside in the last session, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7000 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.95%, and -11.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.51%. Short interest in Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) saw shorts transact 5.33 million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.25, implying an increase of 83.78% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $8.50 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OEG has been trading -566.67% off suggested target high and -466.67% from its likely low.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 61.50% this quarter before jumping 87.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 164.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $45.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.34 million and $9.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 297.10% before jumping 642.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -113.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

OEG Dividends

Orbital Energy Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Orbital Energy Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)â€™s Major holders

Orbital Energy Group Inc. insiders hold 26.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.13% of the shares at 28.60% float percentage. In total, 21.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 4.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.25 million shares, or about 3.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.93 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.34 million shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.8 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 2.48 million.