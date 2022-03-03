OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Is One Stock You Should Watch

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s traded shares stood at 3.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply an increase of 9.40% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The OP share’s 52-week high remains $12.09, putting it -2225.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $4.59M, with average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

After registering a 9.40% upside in the last session, OceanPal Inc. (OP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5800 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 9.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.11%, and -3.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.38%.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) estimates and forecasts

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OceanPal Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

OceanPal Inc. insiders hold 7.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.00% of the shares at 14.00% float percentage. In total, 13.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Osmium Partners, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 0.12 million shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OceanPal Inc. (OP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds roughly 14267.0 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74473.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6681.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 34874.0.