Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Could shrink By -90809.09% Or More

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply an increase of 10.00% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The OPTT share’s 52-week high remains $4.22, putting it -219.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.93. The company has a valuation of $67.89M, with average of 800.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

After registering a 10.00% upside in the last session, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3800 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 10.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.82%, and 16.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.81%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1200.00, implying an increase of 99.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1200.00 and $1200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPTT has been trading -90809.09% off suggested target high and -90809.09% from its likely low.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3,925.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $20.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $511k and $511k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3,925.40% before jumping 3,925.40% in the following quarter.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.38% of the shares at 14.38% float percentage. In total, 14.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.62 million shares (or 5.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.25 million shares, or about 4.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.44 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 1.68 million.