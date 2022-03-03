Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Stock Gained 24.34% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s traded shares stood at 3.78 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.61, to imply a decrease of -0.09% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The OSH share’s 52-week high remains $65.22, putting it -201.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.72. The company has a valuation of $4.88B, with average of 3.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OSH a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

After registering a -0.09% downside in the last session, Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.12 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.82%, and 24.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.79%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.08, implying an increase of 34.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSH has been trading -131.37% off suggested target high and 12.08% from its likely low.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oak Street Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares are -53.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.15% against -1.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.50% this quarter before falling -13.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $393.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $501.21 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $248.7 million and $296.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 58.10% before jumping 68.90% in the following quarter.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oak Street Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.