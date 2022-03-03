Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Have Declined -17.16% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares stood at 7.62 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.77, to imply a decrease of -1.89% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The NU share’s 52-week high remains $12.24, putting it -57.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.40. The company has a valuation of $36.76B, with an average of 19.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give NU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

After registering a -1.89% downside in the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.22 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.32%, and 4.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.16%. Short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) saw shorts transact 49.75 million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.86, implying an increase of 28.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NU has been trading -105.92% off suggested target high and 48.52% from its likely low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nu Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $401.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $443.62 million.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 20.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.21% of the shares at 41.58% float percentage. In total, 33.21% institutions holds shares in the company.