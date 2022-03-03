Now Is The Time To Build A Position In iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -5.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The IBIO share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -490.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $71.31M, with average of 2.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the last session, iBio Inc. (IBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3500 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.39%, and -31.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.96%.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iBio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iBio Inc. (IBIO) shares are -74.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.65% against 7.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -30.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $250k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $600k.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iBio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

iBio Inc. insiders hold 1.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.68% of the shares at 20.94% float percentage. In total, 20.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.48 million shares (or 7.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.51 million shares, or about 4.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11.14 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iBio Inc. (IBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.19 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.12 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 3.81 million.