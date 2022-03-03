Now Is The Time To Build A Position In IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.16, to imply a decrease of -1.71% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The IAG share’s 52-week high remains $3.85, putting it -21.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.16. The company has a valuation of $1.52B, with average of 6.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

After registering a -1.71% downside in the latest session, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.26 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.55%, and 33.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.88%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IAMGOLD Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares are 35.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -183.33% against 7.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $302.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $302.27 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -44.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -762.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.98% annually.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IAMGOLD Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.23% of the shares at 67.51% float percentage. In total, 67.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 45.32 million shares (or 9.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $141.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 41.37 million shares, or about 8.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $129.48 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 21.3 million shares. This is just over 4.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.37 million, or 4.27% of the shares, all valued at about 63.76 million.