Now Is The Time To Build A Position In DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s traded shares stood at 2.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.36, to imply an increase of 4.35% or $2.64 in intraday trading. The DOCN share’s 52-week high remains $133.40, putting it -110.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.35. The company has a valuation of $6.43B, with average of 2.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

After registering a 4.35% upside in the last session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.85 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 4.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.04%, and 10.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.13%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares are 2.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.47% against -3.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 87.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $126.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $135.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $93.66 million and $98.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.80% before jumping 37.90% in the following quarter.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. insiders hold 44.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.72% of the shares at 97.75% float percentage. In total, 54.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by IA Venture Partners, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.4 million shares (or 6.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $594.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP with 7.4 million shares, or about 6.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $594.8 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 2.37 million shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $239.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.14 million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about 171.67 million.