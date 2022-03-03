Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares stood at 9.75 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.07, to imply a decrease of -1.54% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The CHPT share’s 52-week high remains $36.86, putting it -161.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.21. The company has a valuation of $4.63B, with average of 10.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CHPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

After registering a -1.54% downside in the last session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.68 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.65%, and 1.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.14%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.35, implying an increase of 48.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $46.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHPT has been trading -226.94% off suggested target high and -6.61% from its likely low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 91.30% this quarter before jumping 22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $76.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $81.69 million.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 01 and June 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.50% of the shares at 49.69% float percentage. In total, 48.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Linse Capital Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 51.1 million shares (or 15.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $973.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.13 million shares, or about 5.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $364.38 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.35 million shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $87.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.82 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 76.28 million.