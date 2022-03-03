MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Fell -75.84% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $335.54, to imply a decrease of -12.09% or -$46.13 in intraday trading. The MDB share’s 52-week high remains $590.00, putting it -75.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $238.01. The company has a valuation of $25.44B, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MongoDB Inc. (MDB), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MDB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

After registering a -12.09% downside in the latest session, MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 395.85 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -12.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.57%, and -5.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.90%. Short interest in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) saw shorts transact 4.49 million shares and set a 4.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $552.73, implying an increase of 39.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $400.00 and $700.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDB has been trading -108.62% off suggested target high and -19.21% from its likely low.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MongoDB Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares are -2.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.26% against -1.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before falling -13.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $241.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $253.75 million.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MongoDB Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

MongoDB Inc. insiders hold 7.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.05% of the shares at 97.44% float percentage. In total, 90.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.8 million shares (or 10.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.21 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.68 million shares, or about 10.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.15 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4.81 million shares. This is just over 7.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.39 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.91 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 898.76 million.