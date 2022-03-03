Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) Down -47.03% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply a decrease of -8.66% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The MILE share’s 52-week high remains $15.30, putting it -1218.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $148.12M, with average of 2.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

After registering a -8.66% downside in the last session, Metromile Inc. (MILE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3200 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -8.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.85%, and -30.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.03%.

Metromile Inc. (MILE) estimates and forecasts

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Metromile Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

Metromile Inc. insiders hold 19.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.42% of the shares at 85.40% float percentage. In total, 68.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.38 million shares (or 7.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Miller Value Partners, LLC with 8.0 million shares, or about 6.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $28.41 million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Metromile Inc. (MILE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust holds roughly 6.7 million shares. This is just over 5.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.67 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 9.47 million.