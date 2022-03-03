MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $9.00.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply a decrease of -13.72% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The MDWD share’s 52-week high remains $6.22, putting it -218.97% down since that peak but still an impressive -9.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.14. The company has a valuation of $60.30M, with average of 114.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MediWound Ltd. (MDWD), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MDWD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) trade information

After registering a -13.72% downside in the latest session, MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.44 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -13.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.44%, and -9.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.24%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.92, implying an increase of 71.82% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDWD has been trading -361.54% off suggested target high and -207.69% from its likely low.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MediWound Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) shares are -37.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.12% against 16.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -150.00% this quarter before falling -60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $5.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.67 million and $5.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.10% before dropping -15.30% in the following quarter.

MDWD Dividends

MediWound Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MediWound Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s Major holders

MediWound Ltd. insiders hold 42.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.87% of the shares at 24.25% float percentage. In total, 13.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 2.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. with 0.47 million shares, or about 1.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.58 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Cavanal Hill Opportunistic Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 3.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about 0.92 million.