Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.48, to imply an increase of 0.29% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The LILM share’s 52-week high remains $11.83, putting it -239.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.36. The company has a valuation of $997.19M, with average of 730.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

After registering a 0.29% upside in the last session, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.73 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.60%, and -31.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.78%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lilium N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Lilium N.V. insiders hold 29.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.18% of the shares at 15.95% float percentage. In total, 11.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.71 million shares (or 6.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $186.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 5.21 million shares, or about 2.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $54.78 million.

We also have Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Capital World Growth and Income Fund holds roughly 3.16 million shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 16.22 million.