Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 9.02% Gain

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares stood at 3.23 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.07, to imply a decrease of -6.71% or -$2.02 in intraday trading. The LI share’s 52-week high remains $37.45, putting it -33.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.98. The company has a valuation of $29.84B, with average of 8.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

After registering a -6.71% downside in the latest session, Li Auto Inc. (LI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.95 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -6.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.02%, and 15.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.26%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $245.30, implying an increase of 88.56% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $121.61 and $404.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LI has been trading -1339.58% off suggested target high and -333.24% from its likely low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Li Auto Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are -2.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -292.31% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 175.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.4 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $639.31 million and $551.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 123.10% before jumping 154.30% in the following quarter.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li Auto Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.89% of the shares at 20.96% float percentage. In total, 20.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.99 million shares (or 3.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $709.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 14.8 million shares, or about 1.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $389.0 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 7.22 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $235.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.19 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 206.71 million.