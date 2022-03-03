Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) Could Expand By 73.74 Percent Or More

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s traded shares stood at 3.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.85, to imply an increase of 0.11% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The KOD share’s 52-week high remains $137.05, putting it -1448.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.52. The company has a valuation of $475.78M, with an average of 5.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KOD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.35.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

After registering a 0.11% upside in the last session, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.49 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.24%, and -84.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.56%. Short interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) saw shorts transact 3.66 million shares and set a 13.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.70, implying an increase of 73.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $121.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOD has been trading -1267.23% off suggested target high and 32.2% from its likely low.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kodiak Sciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) shares are -90.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.40% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -39.20% this quarter before falling -58.20% for the next one.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

Kodiak Sciences Inc. insiders hold 10.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.55% of the shares at 99.09% float percentage. In total, 88.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.68 million shares (or 28.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.41 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 8.06 million shares, or about 15.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $773.24 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.87 million shares. This is just over 3.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $179.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 130.97 million.