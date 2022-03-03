KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Have Gained 132.26% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.18, to imply an increase of 13.54% or $0.98 in intraday trading. The KLXE share’s 52-week high remains $18.97, putting it -131.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.94. The company has a valuation of $60.91M, with average of 354.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KLXE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.82.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

After registering a 13.54% upside in the latest session, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.20 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 13.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.34%, and 44.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 132.26%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying a decrease of -36.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KLXE has been trading 26.65% off suggested target high and 26.65% from its likely low.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) shares are 13.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.38% against 36.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 80.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $157.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $135 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $86.8 million and $95.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 81.00% before jumping 42.00% in the following quarter.

KLXE Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. insiders hold 48.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.19% of the shares at 42.75% float percentage. In total, 22.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gendell, Jeffrey L. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 4.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Connacht Asset Management LP with 0.41 million shares, or about 3.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 1.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 79207.0, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about 0.38 million.