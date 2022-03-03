It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) At $20.68.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)’s traded shares stood at 2.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.68, to imply a decrease of -4.63% or -$1.01 in intraday trading. The KREF share’s 52-week high remains $23.42, putting it -13.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.37. The company has a valuation of $1.31B, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 473.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KREF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) trade information

After registering a -4.63% downside in the latest session, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.75 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -4.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.48%, and 1.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.13%. Short interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) saw shorts transact 1.81 million shares and set a 3.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.43, implying an increase of 11.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KREF has been trading -20.89% off suggested target high and -6.38% from its likely low.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) shares are 1.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.91% against 3.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -72.90% this quarter before falling -16.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $39.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.37 million and $35.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.00% before jumping 3.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 131.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.30% annually.

KREF Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.72, with the share yield ticking at 7.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)’s Major holders

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. insiders hold 1.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.36% of the shares at 80.40% float percentage. In total, 79.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.25 million shares (or 23.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $300.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.56 million shares, or about 10.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $138.38 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.72 million shares. This is just over 4.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 23.78 million.