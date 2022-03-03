Is Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Poised For Further Drops At A -5.61% Distance From The Low?

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.49, to imply a decrease of -19.72% or -$1.84 in intraday trading. The WEAV share’s 52-week high remains $22.40, putting it -199.07% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.91. The company has a valuation of $594.69M, with average of 215.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WEAV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) trade information

After registering a -19.72% downside in the latest session, Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.50 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -19.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.61%, and -6.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.54%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.88, implying an increase of 60.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WEAV has been trading -393.99% off suggested target high and -20.16% from its likely low.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Weave Communications Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $32.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.8 million.

WEAV Dividends

Weave Communications Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Weave Communications Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)’s Major holders

Weave Communications Inc. insiders hold 0.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.30% of the shares at 71.81% float percentage. In total, 71.30% institutions holds shares in the company.