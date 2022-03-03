Is Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Expensive At $0.91? Check These Facts.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.91, to imply a decrease of -2.20% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PHIO share’s 52-week high remains $3.36, putting it -269.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $12.01M, with average of 613.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

After registering a -2.20% downside in the latest session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0100 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -2.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.26%, and 6.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 84.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHIO has been trading -559.34% off suggested target high and -559.34% from its likely low.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) shares are -55.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.19% against 16.60%.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. insiders hold 0.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.37% of the shares at 8.40% float percentage. In total, 8.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 2.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.15 million shares, or about 1.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.31 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 0.27 million.