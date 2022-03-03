Is Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) Poised For Further Gains At A 17.14% Distance From The Low?

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 8.11% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The GMTX share’s 52-week high remains $19.08, putting it -1262.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $61.59M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GMTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) trade information

After registering a 8.11% upside in the last session, Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 8.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.28%, and -28.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.89%. Short interest in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) saw shorts transact 1.78 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) estimates and forecasts

GMTX Dividends

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gemini Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)’s Major holders

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 22.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.93% of the shares at 92.83% float percentage. In total, 71.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.83 million shares (or 13.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 2.51 million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $10.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.14 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 3.4 million.