Is BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) Expensive At $17.17? Check These Facts.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.17, to imply a decrease of -2.66% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The BRCC share’s 52-week high remains $22.80, putting it -32.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.10. The company has a valuation of $3.07B, with average of 1.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BRC Inc. (BRCC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BRCC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

After registering a -2.66% downside in the last session, BRC Inc. (BRCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.36 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -2.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.40%, and 72.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.16%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.50, implying a decrease of -10.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRCC has been trading -16.48% off suggested target high and 24.29% from its likely low.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) estimates and forecasts

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BRC Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.