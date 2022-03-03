Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) Has Fallen -140.23% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $84.39, to imply an increase of 5.69% or $4.54 in intraday trading. The NTLA share’s 52-week high remains $202.73, putting it -140.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.86. The company has a valuation of $5.70B, with average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NTLA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.13.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

After registering a 5.69% upside in the last session, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 103.06 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 5.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.42%, and -10.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $163.58, implying an increase of 48.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $83.00 and $207.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTLA has been trading -145.29% off suggested target high and 1.65% from its likely low.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) shares are -47.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.67% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -63.80% this quarter before falling -12.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $8.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.77 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -57.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

NTLA Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 10.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.71% of the shares at 94.20% float percentage. In total, 84.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.92 million shares (or 10.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $936.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.44 million shares, or about 8.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $761.74 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 4.94 million shares. This is just over 6.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $583.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 251.0 million.