Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Up 417.86% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s traded shares stood at 12.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.50, to imply an increase of 34.51% or $3.72 in intraday trading. The INDO share’s 52-week high remains $15.15, putting it -4.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.61. The company has a valuation of $104.11M, with average of 5.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INDO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

After registering a 34.51% upside in the last session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.21 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 34.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 92.56%, and 205.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 417.86%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 3.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INDO has been trading -3.45% off suggested target high and -3.45% from its likely low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) shares are 189.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.53% against 22.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited insiders hold 78.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.