Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Have Dipped -3.74% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s traded shares stood at 89.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.06, to imply an increase of 39.19% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The IMPP share’s 52-week high remains $8.30, putting it -302.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $22.17M, with an average of 62.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

After registering a 39.19% upside in the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.8200 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 39.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 82.30%, and 110.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.74%. Short interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) saw shorts transact 8890.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Imperial Petroleum Inc. insiders hold 21.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.29% of the shares at 10.57% float percentage. In total, 8.29% institutions holds shares in the company.