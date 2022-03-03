How Much Is GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s traded shares stood at 11.82 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.56, to imply a decrease of -7.05% or -$1.18 in intraday trading. The GDRX share’s 52-week high remains $48.05, putting it -208.8% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.91. The company has a valuation of $6.04B, with average of 2.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GDRX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

After registering a -7.05% downside in the last session, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.50 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -7.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.57%, and -35.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.39%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.63, implying an increase of 45.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $47.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GDRX has been trading -202.06% off suggested target high and -22.11% from its likely low.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GoodRx Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares are -59.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.06% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 57.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $217.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $229.62 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $153.54 million and $160.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.60% before jumping 43.10% in the following quarter.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GoodRx Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

GoodRx Holdings Inc. insiders hold 7.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.85% of the shares at 86.12% float percentage. In total, 79.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.79 million shares (or 10.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $360.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.52 million shares, or about 6.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $226.6 million.

We also have Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2.07 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.82 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 74.81 million.