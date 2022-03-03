Etsy Inc. At $162.03: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s traded shares stood at 3.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $162.03, to imply an increase of 2.86% or $4.5 in intraday trading. The ETSY share’s 52-week high remains $307.75, putting it -89.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $109.38. The company has a valuation of $17.68B, with average of 3.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Etsy Inc. (ETSY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ETSY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.76.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

After registering a 2.86% upside in the last session, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 163.00 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.07%, and 3.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.99%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $214.33, implying an increase of 24.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $154.00 and $280.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ETSY has been trading -72.81% off suggested target high and 4.96% from its likely low.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Etsy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Etsy Inc. (ETSY) shares are -25.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.59% against 0.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -29.60% this quarter before falling -15.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $685.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $637.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $617.36 million and $529.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.00% before jumping 20.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 272.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 39.45% annually.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Etsy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Etsy Inc. insiders hold 0.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.33% of the shares at 92.98% float percentage. In total, 92.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.59 million shares (or 10.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.97 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.74 million shares, or about 9.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.57 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Etsy Inc. (ETSY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.58 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $743.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 594.1 million.