EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Loss Of -48.51 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s traded shares stood at 3.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $245.17, to imply an increase of 16.08% or $33.96 in intraday trading. The EPAM share’s 52-week high remains $725.40, putting it -195.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $195.01. The company has a valuation of $13.93B, with an average of 2.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EPAM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.5.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) trade information

After registering a 16.08% upside in the last session, EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 395.62 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 16.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -41.38%, and -48.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.32%. Short interest in EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) saw shorts transact 1.58 million shares and set a 1.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $538.50, implying an increase of 54.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $231.00 and $830.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EPAM has been trading -238.54% off suggested target high and 5.78% from its likely low.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EPAM Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) shares are -61.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.73% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.10% this quarter before jumping 39.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $723.49 million and $780.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.90% before jumping 40.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 23.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.90% annually.

EPAM Dividends

EPAM Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EPAM Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s Major holders

EPAM Systems Inc. insiders hold 3.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.41% of the shares at 96.63% float percentage. In total, 93.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.1 million shares (or 9.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.91 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 4.59 million shares, or about 8.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.62 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.52 million shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $868.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 820.97 million.