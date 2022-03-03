Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Stock Dropped -36.71% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s traded shares stood at 6.23 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.49, to imply an increase of 33.21% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The EOSE share’s 52-week high remains $22.15, putting it -534.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.56. The company has a valuation of $141.56M, with average of 650.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EOSE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

After registering a 33.21% upside in the latest session, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.41 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 33.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.42%, and -36.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.16%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.75, implying an increase of 76.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EOSE has been trading -473.07% off suggested target high and -243.84% from its likely low.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shares are -79.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.47% against 16.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.50% this quarter before jumping 54.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,023.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $164k and $612k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2,625.60% before jumping 1,035.60% in the following quarter.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 6.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.83% of the shares at 62.81% float percentage. In total, 58.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.37 million shares (or 10.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Legal & General Group PLC with 2.9 million shares, or about 5.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $21.81 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.85 million shares. This is just over 3.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 7.63 million.