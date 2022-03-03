DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $230.00.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s traded shares stood at 3.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $103.62, to imply an increase of 1.16% or $1.19 in intraday trading. The DASH share’s 52-week high remains $257.25, putting it -148.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $85.18. The company has a valuation of $35.58B, with average of 5.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DoorDash Inc. (DASH), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DASH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

After registering a 1.16% upside in the last session, DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 105.88 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 1.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.43%, and -8.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.41%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $166.94, implying an increase of 37.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $118.00 and $230.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DASH has been trading -121.96% off suggested target high and -13.88% from its likely low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DoorDash Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares are -45.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.74% against 0.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.90% this quarter before jumping 41.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 68.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $1.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.36 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $970 million and $1.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.10% before jumping 26.70% in the following quarter.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DoorDash Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

DoorDash Inc. insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.25% of the shares at 91.45% float percentage. In total, 91.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 43.57 million shares (or 13.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.98 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 39.4 million shares, or about 12.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.12 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.63 million shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.16 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.4 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 907.01 million.