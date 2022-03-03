DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -18.75% YTD Loss?

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s traded shares stood at 1.94 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply an increase of 16.92% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The DBVT share’s 52-week high remains $6.88, putting it -352.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $142.96M, with an average of 35920.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 482.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DBVT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

After registering a 16.92% upside in the latest session, DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6500 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 16.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.52%, and -15.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.75%. Short interest in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw shorts transact 2.17 million shares and set a 24.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.37, implying an increase of 65.22% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.60 and $8.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DBVT has been trading -482.89% off suggested target high and -5.26% from its likely low.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DBV Technologies S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) shares are -78.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.29% against 6.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -180.60% this quarter before falling -80.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -54.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.35 million.

DBVT Dividends

DBV Technologies S.A. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DBV Technologies S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

DBV Technologies S.A. insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.13% of the shares at 33.26% float percentage. In total, 33.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.61 million shares (or 13.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 7.7 million shares, or about 6.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $37.71 million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.81 million shares. This is just over 0.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about 3.38 million.