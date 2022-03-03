Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s traded shares stood at 6.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.77, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CCO share’s 52-week high remains $4.10, putting it -8.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.71. The company has a valuation of $1.91B, with average of 2.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CCO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.10 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.29%, and 23.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.90%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.61, implying an increase of 18.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCO has been trading -32.63% off suggested target high and 0.53% from its likely low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares are 43.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 93.55% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 157.10% this quarter before jumping 69.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $738.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $495.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $541.39 million and $370.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36.40% before jumping 33.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -36.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -42.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.48% of the shares at 98.04% float percentage. In total, 96.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 105.5 million shares (or 22.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $285.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ares Management Llc with 46.77 million shares, or about 9.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $126.76 million.

We also have PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, PIMCO Income Fd holds roughly 50.86 million shares. This is just over 10.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.06 million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about 27.27 million.