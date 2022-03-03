Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Fell -288.16% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.76, to imply an increase of 2.28% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CIDM share’s 52-week high remains $2.95, putting it -288.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $137.72M, with average of 3.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CIDM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

After registering a 2.28% upside in the last session, Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8200 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.76%, and -10.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.17%.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 85.70% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $11.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.79 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -44.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cinedigm Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Cinedigm Corp. insiders hold 13.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.40% of the shares at 20.06% float percentage. In total, 17.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.99 million shares (or 3.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.91 million shares, or about 3.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.85 million shares. This is just over 2.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.76 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 4.41 million.