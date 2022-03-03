Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Has Dropped -18.82% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.35, to imply a decrease of -5.98% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The CD share’s 52-week high remains $20.94, putting it -291.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.05. The company has a valuation of $1.99B, with average of 1.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

After registering a -5.98% downside in the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.82 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -5.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.09%, and 4.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.82%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $85.59, implying an increase of 93.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52.87 and $130.31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CD has been trading -2335.7% off suggested target high and -888.22% from its likely low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chindata Group Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares are -54.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 18.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $115.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $132.26 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $86.13 million and $93.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.40% before jumping 40.80% in the following quarter.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.76% of the shares at 35.76% float percentage. In total, 35.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.21 million shares (or 4.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc with 6.58 million shares, or about 3.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $55.3 million.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd holds roughly 5.69 million shares. This is just over 3.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.39 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 28.49 million.