Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Drops -74.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.91, to imply an increase of 23.68% or $0.94 in intraday trading. The CISO share’s 52-week high remains $50.00, putting it -918.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $587.92M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 385.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

After registering a 23.68% upside in the last session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.15 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 23.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 73.50%, and 16.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.82%. Short interest in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) saw shorts transact 1210.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation insiders hold 18.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.