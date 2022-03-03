Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK): Is This The Time To Buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.09, to imply a decrease of -3.50% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The CUK share’s 52-week high remains $27.31, putting it -59.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.16. The company has a valuation of $20.85B, with an average of 3.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

After registering a -3.50% downside in the latest session, Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.74 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -3.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.80%, and -3.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.22%. Short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw shorts transact 2.55 million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -52.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.66 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -33.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 35.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.40% annually.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc has its next earnings report out between December 18 and December 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carnival Corporation & plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.43% of the shares at 12.43% float percentage. In total, 12.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristeia Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.05 million shares (or 6.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $206.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 1.02 million shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $23.33 million.

We also have DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 2.54 million.