British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Is Worth A Gamble At $42.60

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s traded shares stood at 2.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.60, to imply a decrease of -3.75% or -$1.66 in intraday trading. The BTI share’s 52-week high remains $47.24, putting it -10.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.62. The company has a valuation of $98.20B, with average of 5.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) trade information

After registering a -3.75% downside in the latest session, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.38 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.53%, and 3.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.31%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.99, implying an increase of 19.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $52.99 and $52.99 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTI has been trading -24.39% off suggested target high and -24.39% from its likely low.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing British American Tobacco p.l.c. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) shares are 17.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.42% against 3.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 10.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.70% annually.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco p.l.c. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.97, with the share yield ticking at 6.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

British American Tobacco p.l.c. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.50% of the shares at 6.52% float percentage. In total, 6.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.18 million shares (or 0.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $567.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 14.07 million shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $526.43 million.

We also have Capital Income Builder, Inc. and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Capital Income Builder, Inc. holds roughly 5.34 million shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $186.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.92 million, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 138.29 million.