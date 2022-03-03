BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Stocks Fall -50.48% YTD; What Next For It?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.26, to imply a decrease of -1.20% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The BBIO share’s 52-week high remains $72.97, putting it -783.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.10. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with average of 4.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

After registering a -1.20% downside in the last session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.49 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -1.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.53%, and -16.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.48%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares are -83.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -5.13% against -6.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.90% this quarter before jumping 16.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 881.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $23.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $122k and $30.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19,367.20% before dropping -87.80% in the following quarter.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. insiders hold 7.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.18% of the shares at 105.04% float percentage. In total, 97.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.06 million shares (or 21.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $518.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 26.62 million shares, or about 18.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $444.04 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.98 million shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $139.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.62 million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about 122.69 million.