Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Stock?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.04, to imply an increase of 14.12% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The CTMX share’s 52-week high remains $10.05, putting it -148.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.53. The company has a valuation of $260.94M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTMX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) trade information

After registering a 14.12% upside in the last session, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.28 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 14.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.75%, and -12.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.70%. Short interest in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) saw shorts transact 3.9 million shares and set a 5.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.13, implying an increase of 66.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTMX has been trading -296.04% off suggested target high and -73.27% from its likely low.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) shares are -21.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.15% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -38.50% this quarter before falling -30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $20.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.97 million and $16.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.50% before jumping 12.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 68.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.90% annually.

CTMX Dividends

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Major holders

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.33% of the shares at 87.72% float percentage. In total, 86.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Point72 Asset Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.3 million shares (or 9.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 6.03 million shares, or about 9.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.94 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.59 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 6.88 million.