Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Stock?

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares stood at 2.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.03, to imply a decrease of -1.39% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The FRO share’s 52-week high remains $9.94, putting it -10.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.10. The company has a valuation of $1.74B, with an average of 3.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Frontline Ltd. (FRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.67.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

After registering a -1.39% downside in the latest session, Frontline Ltd. (FRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.94 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -1.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.64%, and 39.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.56%. Short interest in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw shorts transact 5.58 million shares and set a 3.45 days time to cover.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Frontline Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares are 26.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 335.71% against 12.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $869.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.91 billion.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontline Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Frontline Ltd. insiders hold 45.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.02% of the shares at 47.44% float percentage. In total, 26.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Folketrygdfondet. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.43 million shares (or 5.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.41 million shares, or about 3.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $60.06 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.75 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 million, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 11.41 million.