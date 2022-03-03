Boom Or Bust: What Are PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Future Prospects?

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s traded shares stood at 2.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.15, to imply an increase of 1.65% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The PPL share’s 52-week high remains $30.72, putting it -17.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.26. The company has a valuation of $18.56B, with average of 5.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PPL Corporation (PPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PPL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) trade information

After registering a 1.65% upside in the latest session, PPL Corporation (PPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.67 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.46%, and -13.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.44%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.73, implying an increase of 14.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PPL has been trading -26.2% off suggested target high and -3.25% from its likely low.

PPL Corporation (PPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PPL Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PPL Corporation (PPL) shares are -12.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.00% against 2.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -44.10% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.47 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.57 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.93 billion and $1.5 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -24.00% before jumping 5.10% in the following quarter.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PPL Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.66, with the share yield ticking at 6.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders

PPL Corporation insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.01% of the shares at 67.09% float percentage. In total, 67.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 91.09 million shares (or 11.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.54 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 63.37 million shares, or about 8.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.77 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PPL Corporation (PPL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21.75 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $606.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.37 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 484.24 million.