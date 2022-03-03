BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ): Can A Stock Be -1.63% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s traded shares stood at 2.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.97, to imply a decrease of -15.04% or -$9.91 in intraday trading. The BJ share’s 52-week high remains $74.09, putting it -32.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.15. The company has a valuation of $9.32B, with average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BJ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) trade information

After registering a -15.04% downside in the latest session, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.93 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -15.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.33%, and 7.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $75.25, implying an increase of 25.62% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $92.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BJ has been trading -64.37% off suggested target high and -7.2% from its likely low.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) shares are 16.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.24% against 5.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $4.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.16 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 73.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 124.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.60% annually.

BJ Dividends

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s Major holders

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.46% of the shares at 98.47% float percentage. In total, 97.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.48 million shares (or 14.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.93 million shares, or about 10.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $820.02 million.

We also have Putnam Large Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Putnam Large Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4.36 million shares. This is just over 3.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $254.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.85 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 211.25 million.