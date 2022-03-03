Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Down -34.31% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s traded shares stood at 2.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.70, to imply a decrease of -7.22% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The ATER share’s 52-week high remains $47.80, putting it -1670.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.45. The company has a valuation of $144.07M, with an average of 1.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

After registering a -7.22% downside in the last session, Aterian Inc. (ATER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.17 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -7.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.22%, and -16.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.31%. Short interest in Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) saw shorts transact 6.02 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 73.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATER has been trading -455.56% off suggested target high and -85.19% from its likely low.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aterian Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares are -54.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -365.33% against 18.00%.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aterian Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Aterian Inc. insiders hold 20.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.34% of the shares at 30.77% float percentage. In total, 24.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.35 million shares (or 6.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.55 million shares, or about 2.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $16.76 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 5.77 million.