Analysts Say Porch Group Inc. Can Reach $32.00 In 12 Months

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s traded shares stood at 4.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.41, to imply a decrease of -11.95% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The PRCH share’s 52-week high remains $27.50, putting it -329.02% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.78. The company has a valuation of $615.81M, with an average of 1.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRCH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

After registering a -11.95% downside in the last session, Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.51 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -11.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.22%, and -39.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.88%. Short interest in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw shorts transact 11.65 million shares and set a 7.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.50, implying an increase of 68.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRCH has been trading -399.22% off suggested target high and -56.01% from its likely low.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 73.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 166.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $54.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.51 million and $26.74 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 179.70% before jumping 112.80% in the following quarter.

PRCH Dividends

Porch Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Porch Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

Porch Group Inc. insiders hold 22.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.15% of the shares at 116.74% float percentage. In total, 90.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.51 million shares (or 14.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $256.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp with 6.9 million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $121.99 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 6.41 million shares. This is just over 6.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.15 million, or 3.21% of the shares, all valued at about 66.32 million.