Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Added 4.99 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $153.00, to imply a decrease of -2.88% or -$4.53 in intraday trading. The ABNB share’s 52-week high remains $215.49, putting it -40.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $129.71. The company has a valuation of $102.14B, with average of 6.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ABNB a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

After registering a -2.88% downside in the latest session, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 159.45 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.99%, and 2.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.38%.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Airbnb Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares are 1.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 349.12% against 14.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.60% this quarter before jumping 336.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $1.45 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 29 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.97 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $886.94 million and $1.34 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 64.00% before jumping 47.40% in the following quarter.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Airbnb Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc. insiders hold 20.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.96% of the shares at 77.14% float percentage. In total, 60.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.95 million shares (or 6.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.1 million shares, or about 4.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.01 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.04 million shares. This is just over 2.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.52 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.49 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 1.46 billion.