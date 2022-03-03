After The Stock Fell -7.68% Over The Week, Is Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Still A Buy?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.18, to imply a decrease of -4.34% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The QRTEA share’s 52-week high remains $12.78, putting it -146.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.13. The company has a valuation of $2.25B, with an average of 5.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

After registering a -4.34% downside in the latest session, Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.97 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -4.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.68%, and -23.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.82%. Short interest in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw shorts transact 21.08 million shares and set a 4.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.83, implying an increase of 24.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.30 and $7.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QRTEA has been trading -39.0% off suggested target high and -21.62% from its likely low.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qurate Retail Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) shares are -43.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.51% against -2.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -61.60% this quarter before falling -27.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.26 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.45 billion and $3.14 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.60% before jumping 3.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.95% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -35.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.00% annually.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qurate Retail Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Qurate Retail Inc. insiders hold 8.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.43% of the shares at 97.86% float percentage. In total, 89.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 51.84 million shares (or 13.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $528.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 34.6 million shares, or about 8.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $352.59 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 33.19 million shares. This is just over 8.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $338.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.24 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 104.38 million.