After Jumping 23.46% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI)?

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s traded shares stood at 2.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.24, to imply a decrease of -3.41% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The WTI share’s 52-week high remains $5.44, putting it -3.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.64. The company has a valuation of $780.05M, with an average of 4.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

After registering a -3.41% downside in the latest session, W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.44 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -3.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.46%, and 26.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.80%. Short interest in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw shorts transact 9.36 million shares and set a 3.81 days time to cover.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing W&T Offshore Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) shares are 66.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 243.75% against 37.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 340.00% this quarter before jumping 81.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $147.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $154.58 million.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. W&T Offshore Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

W&T Offshore Inc. insiders hold 34.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.74% of the shares at 59.54% float percentage. In total, 38.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.74 million shares (or 7.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.76 million shares, or about 4.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $18.61 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.68 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 7.51 million.