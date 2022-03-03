After A Decline Of -4.52% From The High, Can Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) Recover Quickly?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s traded shares stood at 2.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.00, to imply an increase of 4.35% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The MDRX share’s 52-week high remains $21.95, putting it -4.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.05. The company has a valuation of $2.57B, with an average of 1.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MDRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) trade information

After registering a 4.35% upside in the latest session, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.92 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 4.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.16%, and -0.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.05%. Short interest in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) saw shorts transact 13.51 million shares and set a 11.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.88, implying an increase of 4.02% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDRX has been trading -23.81% off suggested target high and 14.29% from its likely low.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) shares are 30.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.87% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.80% this quarter before jumping 10.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $386.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $371.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $414.5 million and $368.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.70% before jumping 0.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.33% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 42.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

MDRX Dividends

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s Major holders

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.67% of the shares at 110.69% float percentage. In total, 108.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.82 million shares (or 17.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $291.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.38 million shares, or about 10.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $178.83 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.48 million shares. This is just over 6.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.87 million, or 3.16% of the shares, all valued at about 51.81 million.