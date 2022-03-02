Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $15.21 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.90B. ZUO’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.86% off its 52-week high of $23.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.78, which suggests the last value was 15.98% up since then. When we look at Zuora Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Zuora Inc. (ZUO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZUO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zuora Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) trade information

Instantly ZUO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.69 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 added 0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.58%, with the 5-day performance at 4.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is -3.18% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZUO’s forecast low is $16.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zuora Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.63% over the past 6 months, a -22.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90.36 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Zuora Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $92.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $79.29 million and $80.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Zuora Inc. earnings to increase by 17.10%.

ZUO Dividends

Zuora Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of Zuora Inc. shares while 78.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.84%. There are 78.17% institutions holding the Zuora Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.85% of the shares, roughly 11.37 million ZUO shares worth $212.45 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.06% or 8.15 million shares worth $152.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.18 million shares estimated at $52.78 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 2.78 million shares worth around $46.08 million.