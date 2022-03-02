Will Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.73 million Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $85.71 changed hands at -$5.87 or -6.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.89B. WIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -321.91% off its 52-week high of $361.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $77.64, which suggests the last value was 9.42% up since then. When we look at Wix.com Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended WIX as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wix.com Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

Instantly WIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 92.60 on Tuesday, 03/01/22 subtracted -6.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.68%, with the 5-day performance at 1.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is -27.91% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WIX’s forecast low is $85.00 with $269.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -213.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wix.com Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.84% over the past 6 months, a 9.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wix.com Ltd. will fall -24.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -32.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $343.32 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Wix.com Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $360.27 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Wix.com Ltd. earnings to increase by 32.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.80% per year.

WIX Dividends

Wix.com Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 16.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.00% of Wix.com Ltd. shares while 92.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.17%. There are 92.31% institutions holding the Wix.com Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.04% of the shares, roughly 4.5 million WIX shares worth $710.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 4.28 million shares worth $675.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Principal Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 2.18 million shares estimated at $404.75 million under it, the former controlled 3.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 3.36% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $288.04 million.